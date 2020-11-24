Gilani invites PDM leadership to lunch

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani Monday invited the whole leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at a lunch at Gillani House on November 30 before the public meeting. The former PM also condoled with former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif on the death of their mother. Talking to reporters, Gilani said he consulted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on phone in connection with the preparations of the PDM Multan meeting scheduled for November 30.