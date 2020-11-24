Killers held

LALAMUSA: Killers of a man were traced and arrested on Monday. Muhammad Idrees of Mughalianwali complained to Sadr police Lalamusa on November 1, 2020 that his brother Muhammad Shafique, 45, went missing from house.

On suspicion, the police located Tarab of the same village as he vanished from the village for several days. During investigation, the accused conceded killing Muhammad Shafique.

Police also arrested his two alleged accomplices. The accused told police that they kidnapped Shafique and murdered him and threw his body near Bhimber Nullah. The motive behind the killing was stated to be the theft of cattle. According to the DSP, the body will be exhumed.