Tue Nov 24, 2020
APP
November 24, 2020

Kiln owners asked to adopt zigzag technology by Dec 31

National

APP
November 24, 2020

MULTAN: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave deadline to kiln owners for converting their kilns to zigzag technology by December 31 otherwise kilns would be sealed.

In a directive issued by commissioner office to deputy commissioners here on Monday, the commissioner directed to conduct meetings with kiln association in this regard. He also directed for comprehensive crackdown against smoke-emitting units causing smog. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the elements causing environmental pollution would be treated with ironic hands and strict action would be taken against them.He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to initiate action against environmental pollution on war-footing basis.

