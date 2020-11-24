Ex-MPA remanded till 26th

KASUR: A civil court Monday remanded a former MPA to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a corruption case till November 26. The ACE booked and arrested former MPA Ahsan Raza Khan and others on November 13, 2020 over the construction of an illegal housing society and shops near Kanganpur.

A case was also registered against Ahsan’s brothers Ahmad Raza Khan, Hammad Raza Khan, Khalid Raza Khan and others. A magistrate remanded and others to ACE till November 26.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different localities of Kasur on Monday. Saleem, the manager of a smart petrol station, was deprived of Rs 1,100,000, a mobile phone and motorcycle in Raja Jang area by three bandits.

Gunmen barged in the house of Ashraf near Fatehwala, Mandi Usmanwala and stole 4 tolas gold jewellery, cash and other valuables. Three dacoits snatched motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 7,000 from Tanveer and Sharif near Kesargarh village. Two bandits barged into the mobile phones shop of Bilal near Peru Wall Road and snatched Rs 12,000 and three mobile phones.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Gulshan-e-Ada Sadr Phoolnagar on Monday. Shakeel was travelling on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A young girl was abducted near Nalka stop, Raja Jang, on Monday. Accused Hameed and his accomplices entered the house of Jahangir near Havela Zafar Wali Nakla stop and abducted his young daughter.