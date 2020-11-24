Spike in fodder prices irks buyers

GUJRANWALA: Buyers of fodder for cattle are irked on Monday when sellers of fodder increased rates of fodder unreasonably.

Reportedly, the rise in prices of fodders also has affected milk production. There are more than 30 fodder markets at Pipliwala, Rata Bajwa, Fatu Mand, Katchi Pumpwali, Ferozwala Road, bypass and other locations where fodder sellers have increased the fodder prices from 200 to 400 percent.

Due to mushroom growth of housing colonies around the city, the agricultural area is shrinking and a severe shortage of fodder is hitting the city. There are reports of rise in other things that are necessary for cattle. The price of sugarcane, maize and other crops have gone up from Rs170 per 40 kg to Rs 400 per kg.

Cattle breeders Syed Ali Zulqarnain, Rana Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Irshadullah, Chaudhry Javed Ahmed Goraya and others said the Punjab government should strictly enforce ban on the establishment of residential colonies on agricultural land, otherwise human beings as well as animals will have to face critical situation in the future.

FIVE FACTORY WORKERS SUFFER BURN INJURIES: Five factory workers received burn injuries when a cylinder exploded on Nowshera Road, Gujranwala. Reportedly, the workers were busy in factory work when a cylinder exploded and injured them.