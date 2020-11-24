Scholarships given to Christian students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the PTI government is taking practical steps to bring reforms in education sector as education progress is real progress. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships worth Rs1,380,000 among 49 students belonging to the Christian community at Civil Rest House, Okara on Monday, said a handout issued here. The provincial minister said these scholarships were being distributed among the talented students of the district for the fifth time.