Scholarships given to Christian students

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the PTI government is taking practical steps to bring reforms in education sector as education progress is real progress. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships worth Rs1,380,000 among 49 students belonging to the Christian community at Civil Rest House, Okara on Monday, said a handout issued here. The provincial minister said these scholarships were being distributed among the talented students of the district for the fifth time.