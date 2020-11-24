Gulzar elected as STA president for 2020-24 term

KARACHI: Gulzar Firoz has been elected as president of Sindh Tennis Association for the 2020-24 period. Those who got elected as senior vice presidents are Javed Riar, Khalid Rehmani, Khalid Jamil, Abdul Fatah, Altaf Hussain, and Agha Naveed. The vice presidents are Shabbir Gul, Mujeebul Haq, Naheed Memon, Rubina Masum, Reza Ali, Ahmed Farooqi, Nargis Zehri, Iqbal Khalidi, Nadia Razak, Abdul Ghaffar, and Aftab Baloch.