Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down holders Central Punjab

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday downed holders Central Punjab by five wickets on the fourth and final day of their fourth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex.

Set to score 171, KP resumed their second innings with the overnight score of 108-3 and raced to the target in 45 overs after losing two more wickets. Adil Amin, who was batting on 39, fell for 53 which came off 106 balls and had ten fours. Mehran Ibrahim departed at his overnight score of 13.

Rehan Afridi (36*) and Zohaib Khan (14*) then shared 49 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken association to take their side home safely. Rehan smacked four fours and two sixes in his 17-ball rapid knock. Zohaib hit two fours in his 31-ball 15.

Bilawal Iqbal, who remained wicketless in the first innings, claimed 2-31. Central Punjab scored 158 and 248. KP made 236 in their first innings. This was the third defeat for Central Punjab in four matches. They are at the rock bottom with 21 points.

It was the second win for KP. Bagging 23 points as a result of the win, they moved to 56 points and are at the third place. The match at the National Stadium between Sindh and leaders Southern Punjab ended in a draw.

Set a target of 342, Southern Punjab reached 206-4 in their second innings. Saif Badar hit 70 off 100 balls which featured one six and nine fours. Opener Zain Abbas fell for 42 which came off 89 balls, striking six fours. Imran Rafiq struck 41 off 93 balls, hammering two fours and one six. Salman Ali Agha remained not out on 27 off 36 balls, smacking four fours.

Spinner Abrar Ahmad got 3-80 in 21 overs, for match figures of 5-199. Earlier, Sindh, who had secured an 88-run lead, resumed their second innings at 190-3 and declared it at 253-6. Saud Shakeel, who was batting on 45 on Sunday, remained not out on 70. The left-handed batsman, who had hit a century in his previous game, smashed four fours in his 125-ball unbeaten knock.

Mohammad Imran got 2-67, for a match haul of 4-123. Sindh had posted 383. In reply, Southern Punjab had made 295.

Southern Punjab moved to 64 points at the summit while Sindh are at the fifth spot with 49 points.

The match at NBP Sports Complex between Balochistan and Northern ended in a draw after an exciting day.

Set a target of 394 in 83 overs, Northern made a fantastic effort but finished the game at 385-8. In the final over, bowled by discarded Test pacer Mohammad Talha, Northern required 19 runs but Talha conceded only ten runs.

Umar Amin blasted superb 123 off 162 balls, smashing 17 fours and one six. At one stage, Northern were reeling at 62-4 but Umar added 223 runs for the fifth wicket association with Mohammad Nawaz (95) to keep the match alive.

Nawaz struck nine fours and one six from 180 balls. Hammad Azam used long handle, hitting five fours in his rapid 46-ball 53. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti remained the star bowler for Balochistan as he picked 5-159 in 35 overs, finishing the game with 9-273.

Earlier, Balochistan, who had gained a 143 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 223-4 and declared it at 250-5 in 52.2 overs.

Akbar-ur-Rehman, who was not out on 80, got out for 93, having smacked eight fours and three sixes in his 103-ball knock.

Waqas Ahmad got 2-57.

Northern moved to 61 points and are at the second spot while Balochistan are at the fourth spot with 56 points. They share 56 points with KP but Balochistan are behind because of negative net run-rate (-0.191 as compared to KP’s 0.060).