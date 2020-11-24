Two-day PSF meetings begin today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation’s two-day Executive Committee and Annual General Meetings begin on Tuesday (today).

The members, who have all been asked to bring along a Covid-19 negative certificate, will elect officials on vacant posts and will also chalk out a strategy to promote squash in the country.

A PSF official told ‘The News’ that all participants were asked to have Covid-19 tests conducted no more than 72 hours before reaching Islamabad for these meetings. When asked if the condition would result in thin attendance, he said majority of the members had already confirmed their participation.

Former world champion Jahangir Khan has already declined the invitation, saying he was not ready to attend the meetings and would not do so in future as well. Chances of Jansher Khan turning up for the meetings are also slim. “He is not sure about it,” a source close to the former world champion said.

Former British Open champion Qamar Zaman, however, is expected to attend the meetings. “Qamar is confirmed. Though he is not well, he has sent his consent to be here for the meetings,” the PSF official said.

New vice presidents will be elected during the meetings. “Elections on some posts are also due. Air Marshal Aamir Masood has recently taken over as the PSF’s new senior vice president while elections on two VP posts will be held,” he said.

Promotion of squash will also be discussed. The PSF high-ups are not happy with the performance of majority of the units and want them to do their best to promote the sport at the grassroots level.