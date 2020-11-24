Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records

LONDON: Liverpool shrugged off an injury crisis to move level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Leicester, while 10-man Arsenal were left to cling on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds by Nicolas Pepe’s red card on Sunday.

The champions were without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while top scorer Mohamed Salah was absent due to a positive coronavirus test.

Yet, Jurgen Klopp’s men were still imperious in easing past a Leicester side that had started the weekend on top of the table. The Foxes did not do themselves any favours when Jonny Evans turned James Milner’s corner into his own net to reward Liverpool’s bright start.

Diogo Jota then became the first ever Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games with a downward header from Andy Robertson’s cross. Only a combination of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and the woodwork kept Liverpool from a repeat of the 4-0 thrashing they dished out to Leicester when the sides last met in December.

But Robert Firmino then rounded off a fine night for the champions with a towering header from another Milner corner six minutes from time. “Playing them like that tonight, I do not take for granted,” said Klopp. “The boys were on fire.”

Liverpool have now set a new club record of 64 unbeaten league games at Anfield. Leicester’s defeat means Arsenal are just five points off the top four, but Mikel Arteta was furious at Pepe’s lack of discipline as the Gunners were lucky to escape with a point at Elland Road.

“It’s unacceptable,” said the Spaniard, whose side have won just one of their last five league games. “With 10 men it is a big disadvantage. I really liked the personality of the team when Pepe let the team down, how we stuck to our jobs. Obviously it makes it really difficult.”

Leeds are 14th after their third consecutive match without a win, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were left cursing their luck as Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha all hit the woodwork in the closing stages.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been given a rare chance in the central striker’s role, but he was starved of service even before Pepe’s dismissal. Aubameyang’s penalty in a 1-0 win at Manchester United last month is the only league goal Arsenal have now scored for nearly 500 minutes.