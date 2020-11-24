Man ‘hid mom’s body’ and drew her pension

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ljubljana: A 67-year-old Slovenian man hid his mother’s dead body in her apartment for years while collecting her pension and claiming she was alive, police and media said Monday. Ljubljana’s police department said it had launched an investigation after relatives of a 97-year-old woman had reported her as a missing person and claimed that a close relative who was ostensibly taking care of her would not let them see or visit her.