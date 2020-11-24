close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
AFP
November 24, 2020

Man ‘hid mom’s body’ and drew her pension

AFP
November 24, 2020

Ljubljana: A 67-year-old Slovenian man hid his mother’s dead body in her apartment for years while collecting her pension and claiming she was alive, police and media said Monday. Ljubljana’s police department said it had launched an investigation after relatives of a 97-year-old woman had reported her as a missing person and claimed that a close relative who was ostensibly taking care of her would not let them see or visit her.

