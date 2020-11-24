No play in women’s T20

RAWALPINDI: The second match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The next match will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers on Wednesday (tomorrow). In the opening match of the tournament on Sunday, PCB Dynamites overcame PCB Blasters by seven wickets.