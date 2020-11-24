Polo for Peace Pakistan Cup starts today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Happy Cow Polo for Peace Pakistan Cup 2020 will start from Tuesday (today) at Lahore Polo Club ground. According to LPC President Omar Sadiq, the eight-goal tournament has nine teams, each having an international player. The teams are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises PriceMater.pk / Samba Bank, Guard Rice / Platinum Homes, AOS and Barry’s, while Pool B consists of teams from Remounts, Colony, Diamond Paints / FG Polo and De Polo.
The first match of the tournament will be played between Samba Bank and Guard Rice / Platinum Homes and the second between AOA and Barry’s. The finals will be held on Sunday.