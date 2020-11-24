Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 from today

LAHORE: Aquafina Polo Cup 2020 will be conducted by Jinnah Polo and Country Club from Tuesday (today). According to president of Jinnah Polo and Country Club, six teams are participating in the two-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools.

Pool A comprises Rajas Development, Diamond Paints, Magazine, while Pool B consists of Biocas, Remounts, Leghariz teams. On Tuesday (today) Diamond Paints will compete with Magazine, and Bikas and Remounts will compete at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground.

Rajas Development will compete with Magazine at JPCC on Wednesday (tomorrow). Bikas and Logariz will compete at Fortress Stadium on Thursday. The Regas Development match will be played at Diamond Paints JPCC Defense. The Remounts will be played against Leghariz at Fortress Stadium. S The sub-final and the main final will be played on Sunday at Jinnah Polo and Country Club Phase VIII.