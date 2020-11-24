Haseeb hits ton for KP U19s on rain-hit second day

ISLAMABAD: Rain disrupted the play on the second day of Northern-Southern Punjab match of the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament as only 19.3 overs were bowled here at the National Ground Monday.

Northern managed to score 98-2 in 24.3 overs. Muhammad Shoaib Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 58 off 81 balls. He contributed an unbroken 45-run alliance with Mubashir Khan (24 off 35 balls) for the third wicket. Earlier, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 240 on the opening day.

At the Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haseeb Khan (104 not out) struck a century to help his side take a 109-run first innings lead over Balochistan on day two. Resuming their innings on 121-3 in 33 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their innings at 194-9 in 57.2 overs. Haseeb, who remained unbeaten on 65 the previous day, went on to score 104 not out.

For Balochistan, Kabir Raj took 4-54, while Mohammad Ibrahim Snr and Jahangir Khan grabbed two wickets apiece. In return, Balochistan managed to score 92-1 in 23 overs when stumps were drawn. Basit Ali (54) and Haseebullah (30) will resume their innings today (Tuesday). The duo has contributed an unbeaten 80-run stand for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub struck nine fours and a six in his 125-ball 81 runs innings as Sindh managed to score 214-5 against Central Punjab in 57 overs when stumps were drawn at Army Sports Ground in Rawalpindi.

Resuming their innings on 22-0, openers Saim and Mubashir Nawaz provided a solid start as they contributed 135 runs for the first wicket. Mubashir scored 63 against 86 deliveries. For Central Punjab, Ali Asfand took 3-69 while Arham Nawab grabbed two wickets.

Scores in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Southern Punjab 240 all out in 79.4 overs (Mubashar Ali 100, Mohammad Faizan Zafar 86, Tahir Hussain 25; Usama Afridi 3-19, Hassan Abid Kiyani 2-15, Mubasir Khan 2-41, Mehran Mumtaz 2-59). Northern 98-2 in 24.3 overs (Muhammad Shoaib Khan 58 not out, Mubasir Khan 24 not out; Uzair Mumtaz 1-19).

At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi: Balochistan 85 all out in 38.2 overs (Basit Ali 17; Izhar Ahmed 4-32, Ahmed Khan 3-25) and 92-1 in 23 overs (Basit Ali 54 not out, Haseebullah 30 not out). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 194-9 in 57.2 overs (Haseeb Khan 104, Maaz Sadaqat 29, Zubair Shinwari 24; Kabir Raj 4-54, Mohammad Ibrahim Sr 2-22, Jahangir Khan 2-38).

At Army Sports Ground, Rawalpindi: Central Punjab 349-7 in 83 overs (Hasnat Abbas 104 not out, Sameer Saqib 94, Mohammad Huraira 80, Hunain Shah 30 not out; Rehman 2-63, Aaliyan Mehmood 2-64). Sindh 214-5 in 57 overs (Saim Ayub 81, Mubashir Nawaz 63, Rizwan Mehmood 31; Ali Asfand 3-69, Arham Nawab 2-92).