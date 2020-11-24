Asad to seek Yousuf’s help for batting technique

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test batsman Asad Shafiq has decided to work on a few batting issues with former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf, who is serving as a batting coach at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

“Yes, I have talked to Yousuf bhai and InshaAllah will go to Lahore to work with him on two or three things,” Asad told a virtual news conference after his team Sindh played a drawn Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Southern Punjab here at National Stadium on Monday.

Following a lean batting patch for the past few series, Asad was not considered for the New Zealand tour. He struck a fine century in Sindh’s first innings against Southern Punjab in the QT fourth round game.

“The issue with me was that I could not convert good starts to big scores and in this game against Southern Punjab I did that and hit a century. I plan in coming matches too to convert good starts into big innings for Sindh,” Asad said.