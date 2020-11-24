Zelensky recovers from coronavirus

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had recovered from Covid-19 and urged Ukrainians to observe virus measures as infections in the country spike.

In a video published on his Facebook page, the smiling president said that he had returned to working from his office. "I have finally tested negative for coronavirus," Zelensky said, two weeks after his first positive test was announced.

The 42-year-old, who experienced mild symptoms of the disease, first self-isolated at home and then in a government clinic, according to his spokeswoman. "We must understand the new risks and take care of ourselves as much as possible," Zelensky said.

He called on Ukrainians to wear face coverings and adhere to self-isolation and social distancing measures. Several ministers as well as the head of the presidential administration also contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Ukraine is "on the brink of disaster", Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said in early November, warning that "the worst is yet to come". One of Europe’s poorest countries with an underfunded healthcare system, Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.