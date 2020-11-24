World must not turn away from Afghanistan, says UNHCR

GENEVA: The international community must continue aiding Afghanistan or risk "disastrous consequences," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi urged on Monday as a donors conference kicked off in Geneva.

Grandi’s appeal comes after his visit to the war-torn nation that remains beset by violence and corruption, and is grappling with the imminent withdrawal of thousands of US troops. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Grandi said the future of millions of Afghans depends on the outcome of peace talks taking place in Qatar and on international commitment to develop the country, including at the two-day donors conference in Geneva.

"Failure on either account would see Afghanistan slide backwards with disastrous consequences, including further displacement possibly on a large scale," Grandi warned in a statement.

Donor nations meet every four years to pledge aid for impoverished Afghanistan, which remains almost entirely reliant on foreign assistance despite 19 years of promised reforms and attempts to grow the economy.

Grandi said the nearly 300,000 Afghans who have been displaced inside Afghanistan because of conflict this year remain in "acute need" of humanitarian support. The same goes for the nearly three million previously displaced and the nine million people who have lost their livelihoods due to the Covid-19 crisis.