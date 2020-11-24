Jacob Zuma faces probe

JOHANNESBURG: A South African commission hearing testimonies about rampant state corruption during Jacob Zuma’s reign said on Monday that it would ask police to investigate the former president after he walked out last week.

After months of playing cat-and-mouse, Zuma appeared before the panel last week seeking what he called an "impartial" judge, demanding that the commission’s chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself.

But Zondo tossed out his application on Thursday, saying it "failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias." Shortly after the ruling, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told Zondo that he would report him to the judiciary watchdog on the grounds that he had "become a judge in a dispute that involves yourself".

The commission took a few minutes recess, after which Zuma and his lawyer did not return. Zuma had been expected to be requested to take to the witness stand.