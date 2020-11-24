tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China is preparing to launch an unmanned spacecraft on Tuesday to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades. Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022 and of eventually sending humans to the moon.