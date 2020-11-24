PPP workers, police clash as PTI wins another GB seat

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Sohail Abbas was declared winner from GBA-3 constituency of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers lodged a protest against the election result of Gilgit-2 constituency, ensuing a clash with the police.

The newly elected candidates will take oath on November 25. The elections in other constituencies were held on November 15, however, the polls in GBA-3 constituency were postponed due to the death of PTI candidate and local president Jaffar Shah.

According to the unofficial and unverified results, PTI candidate Sohail Abbas secured 6,873 votes against independent candidate Dr Iqbal, who received 4,678 votes. The PTI is now in a position to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan after winning from 11 constituencies and securing the support of six independent candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will take oath on November 25.Meanwhile, the PPP workers and police clashed on Monday, as the former protested against the unofficial results of Gilgit-Baltistan A-2, Gilgit-2 constituency.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqas Ahmed, the PPP workers termed the polling results rigged and held a protest demonstration against it. Violence erupted when protesters, following a clash with police officers, set on fire a government building and four vehicles during the agitation.

A senior police officer, Waqas Ahmed, said an estimated 20-25 people were involved in “terrorism” and there were reports of clashes with the police at River View Road and various other places. However, additional police officers were summoned in the wake of a tense situation, he added.

Separately, the PPP leader from Gilgit-Baltistan, Saadia Danish, criticised the Gilgit chief election commissioner, accusing him of hiding the results of Gilgit-2 constituency. “It seems as if the Gilgit election commissioner is a PTI worker,” she said, warning that his attitude would lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in the area.It may be recalled that on the request of a PPP candidate, recounting of votes at all the 52 polling stations of another constituency GBA-21, Ghizer -3 was underway.