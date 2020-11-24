‘Uplift projects underway in Torghar’

MANSEHRA: Chairman of the Torghar District Advisory Committee Laiq Mohammad Khan said on Monday that the government had initiated uplift projects worth over Rs2 billion in Torghar.

He was addressing the local residents at a ceremony in connection with the launching of electricity, roads and water supply schemes at Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar district. The MPA said he had launched development projects worth more than Rs2 billion after assuming the office some two years ago.

Laiq said that currently work on Darband-Thakot road was in progress at a cost of Rs760 million and Marata Guwa road at a cost of Rs400 million, besides hundreds of other development schemes.

He hoped these development projects on completion would bring about a major change in the lives of the local people. Speaking on the occasion, a former nazim for Kunder Hassanzai tehsil Shahzada Shah said the government should approve more schools and health facilities for the district.