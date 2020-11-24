Action urged to raise cotton yield

KARACHI: Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday expressed extreme concern on drastic decline in cotton production from 15 million to six million bales in the current season 2020-21, and urged the government to take measures on war footing for increasing production of the silver fibre in years ahead.

The KCA understood that decline in cotton production again in 2020-21 was mainly due to reduction in yield per acre, cultivation of sugarcane in the areas earmarked for cotton, and supply of uncertified cotton seed and pesticides etc. “Hence, there is a considerable gap in cotton production and local mills consumption,” the KCA spokesman said.

The local textile industry was, therefore, compelled to import raw cotton from abroad to meet its requirement of primary raw material. This would also help ensure that the industry contributes in achieving the government’s export target, the spokesperson added.

The KCA urged the government to declare an emergency and evolve a necessary plan of action on war footing to increase cotton production in the coming years to meet the rising requirements of the local textile industry.