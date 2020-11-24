Gold rates fall Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs450/tola to Rs112,850/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs385 to Rs96,751, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,866/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates also dropped Rs20 to Rs1,210/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver decreased Rs17.14 to Rs1,037.38.