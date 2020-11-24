BoP, FrieslandCampina join hands

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited have entered into a collaboration to deliver easily accessible financing to dairy farmers, through the Bank of Punjab branches across the country, a statement said on Monday.

Under the project, farmers will be able to avail finance facility for their dairy business on the easiest terms and lowest markup rates from the Bank of Punjab, it added. Traditional dairy farmers will be encouraged to avail the finance facility to update and expand their dairy infrastructure, including but not limited to building, machinery and livestock for better profitability. The working capital finance facility from BoP can also be availed to cater to the day-to-day needs of the dairy farmers, it said.