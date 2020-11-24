Launch of Tele-ICU project in Balochistan with support from UNDP, UNFPA and Govt of Balochistan & partners

Quetta: With support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Health Services Academy, the Ministry of Health and Health Department & Government of Balochistan, Sehat Kahani has inaugurated the first of its kind Tele-ICU project in Balochistan.

The Tele-ICU project will enable critical care specialists to provide virtual advice to public and private intensive care units (ICUs) across Pakistan. This project aims to increase the capacity of healthcare providers working in public and private ICUs across the country. Currently there exists only a limited number of Critical Care Consultants in Pakistan; this intervention will allow improved patient care, particularly for those residing in far-flung areas where healthcare systems are inadequate. This project is an effort to build a more equitable and resilient society and contribute to improving the lives of the people of Pakistan.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Hayat Kakar (Special Secretary, Health Department, Government of Balochistan), Mr. Zulfiqar Durrani (Head of Office, UNDP Sub-Office Balochistan), Dr. Rasheed Ahmed (Humanitarian Programme Analyst UNFPA), Ms. Farkhanda Aslam (IDSP Representative) and, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram (Co-Founder and CEO Sehat Kahani).

Sehat Kahani will provide the required training for up to 500 doctors and 500 nurses across ten hospitals in Balochistan, including areas like Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Loralai. To kick-off the training, Sehat Kahani will work with Sheikh Khalifa Medical Complex Quetta and FJ Hospital Quetta.***