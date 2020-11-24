French soldiers on trial

RENNES, France: Seven soldiers went on trial on Monday over the death by drowning eight years ago of a trainee officer during an initiation ritual at France’s most prestigious military academy.

Jallal Hami, 24, drowned in the night of Oct 29 2012 while crossing a swamp as part of a training ritual meant to teach the Saint-Cyr officer school’s traditions to new recruits. Of the seven, five were trainee officers at the time, and two part of the school’s leadership team, including a general.

The night of Hami’s death, new recruits were told to swim across a swamp for 43 metres (47 yards) while wearing helmets in water with a temperatures of 9 celsius (48 Fahrenheit) in an exercise meant to simulate a beach landing.

To the blast of Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" -- famously used in the war movie "Apocalypse Now" -- the recruits jumped into the cold water. Several quickly struggled and went under, gasping for air and clutching at others.