Asad to seek Yousuf’s help for batting technique

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test batsman Asad Shafiq has decided to work on a few batting issues with former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf, who is serving as a batting coach at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
“Yes, I have talked to Yousuf bhai and InshaAllah will go to Lahore to work with him on two or three things,” Asad told a virtual news conference after his team Sindh played a drawn Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Southern Punjab here at National Stadium on Monday.
Following a lean batting patch for the past few series, Asad was not considered for the New Zealand tour. He struck a fine century in Sindh’s first innings against Southern Punjab in the QT fourth round game.
“The issue with me was that I could not convert good starts to big scores and in this game against Southern Punjab I did that and hit a century. I plan in coming matches too to convert good starts into big innings for Sindh,” Asad said.