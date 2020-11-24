Pakistan enjoy edge over NZ

LAHORE: Pakistan have an edge over New Zealand, particularly in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have faced each other 21 times in T20 format so far out of which Pakistan won 13 times and New Zealand eight. Pakistan's highest score in the T20 format against New Zealand is 201 and the national team won the match by 48 runs in 2018.

The national team's lowest score in the T20 against New Zealand is 101 and Pakistan lost the match by 95 runs. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on December 18 with the first T20 International match while the second and third matches are scheduled on December 20 and 22, after which the first Test match between the two teams will be played on December 26 and the second on January 3.