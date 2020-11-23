Minor girl killed in aerial firing

KASUR: A 13-year-old girl was killed and three other women sustained bullet injuries in an aerial firing during a wedding ceremony at Taragarh Chak 44 village.



Reportedly, Amina died and Naghma, Rukhsana and Suraya were injured when a wedding party guests Imran, Awais and Idrees fired in the air during the marriage function of Husnain. The women were referred to Lahore in a critical condition. Reportedly, policemen were also present during the wedding event and Amina's father was also in police service.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and valuables in different localities of Kasur. Six bandits entered the house of Asif near Gaga Sarai Sadr Phoolnagar and took away Rs 600,000, four tolas gold jewellery and other valuables. Two bandits snatched a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash from Naveed at village Mann. Gunmen snatched valuables from three people near Kali Pul area. Two bandits deprived Zeeshan of his motorcycle, Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone in Allahabad. Thieves stole the motorcycle of Irfan near Baghichi Mohalla, Mustafaabad. Gunmen erected hurdles on a road near Chaudhrywala, Ganda Singh, and snatched cash and other valuables from people. Robbers snatched a mobile phone from Naeem near Bhagiana village of Sadr Phoolnagar. Thieves entered the house of Aftab Riaz near Tanki Wali Phuli and snatched cash and valuables. Thieves entered the house of Javed Iqbal near Gahlan village of Allahabad and stole 20 goats. â€”Correspondent