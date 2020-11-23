Int’l day for elimination of violence against women on 25th

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the globe, United Nations day for elimination of violence against women will be marked on Nov 25 across the globe including Pakistan.

The UN System together with UN Women is joining hands with survivors, activists, decision-makers, and people from every walk of life, to shine a light on the need for funding, essential services, prevention and data that shapes better-informed responses.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence has intensified.

This is the Shadow Pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it.As COVID-19 cases continue to strain health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

UN Women provides up-to-date information and support to vital programmes to fight the Shadow Pandemic of violence against women during COVID-19.As countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, intensified ? in some countries, calls to helplines have increased five-fold.

The UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign, a multi-year effort aimed at preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls, will focus on amplifying the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.

This year’s theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is ?Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!

Like in previous years, this year’s International Day will mark the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on 10 December 2020, which is International Human Rights Day.Several public events are being coordinated for this year’s International Day.Iconic buildings and landmarks will be organised to recall the need for a violence-free future.