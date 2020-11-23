JI stresses unity among Muslims

OKARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib amir Liaqat Baloch Sunday said the unity should be the priority of the rulers of Muslim world.

Addressing a press conference at Okara Press Club, Baloch said the rulers of the Muslim world try to forge unity among other Islamic states.

He said funeral of the head of Tehrike Labaik Pakistan Allama Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi was the biggest in the history of the country.

He said it was a good thing that a telephonic contact had been made between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. He said the incumbent rulers are responsible for price hike in the country. He said the JI was leading a countrywide struggle of holding public meetings.

He said elections in Gillgit-Baltistan were held under doubtful circumstances. He stressed transparency in elections.

He said the party had started countrywide struggle to restore genuine democracy, to bring down price hike and create lobs.

BODY FOUND: Body of a woman was found from bushes on Sunday.

The police took in its custody the nude and mutilated body of a woman in village 48/D.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident in Akhtarabad on GT Road on Sunday.

Tariq was traveling on a motorcycle when a truck hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Two women were deprived of gold jewellry, cash and mobile cells.

Two women of Amir Colony were returning home from bazaar in a rickshaw when two motorcyclists snatched two and a half tola gold jewelry, Rs 38,000 and mobile cells.