close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

Anti-dengue meeting

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

FAISALABAD: DC Muhammad Ali Sunday chaired an anti-dengue meeting of District Emergency Response Committee at DC office.

ADC Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and other officers from different

departments attended the meeting. The DC directed the ACs for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on regular basis and reviewed the performance of departments in connection with taking measures to combat dengue breeding.

Latest News

More From Pakistan