FAISALABAD: DC Muhammad Ali Sunday chaired an anti-dengue meeting of District Emergency Response Committee at DC office.

ADC Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and other officers from different

departments attended the meeting. The DC directed the ACs for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on regular basis and reviewed the performance of departments in connection with taking measures to combat dengue breeding.