Doctor, two paramedics test positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: A doctor and two paramedics tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a health department official, a doctor and two paramedics were tested positive for the virus and were shifted to DHQ hospital's intensive care unit. Reportedly, the doctor and paramedics performed duty at DHQ hospital’s outdoor patient department and after detection of COVID-19 the authorities have closed the OPD.Meanwhile, a youth of Pirmahal was admitted to isolation ward of Allied Hospital when he was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Farhan Shabbir of Masjid Block was tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, one sister of Farhan was recently married to a Chinese national and along with her husband she visited the house of her parents and it is feared Farhan was infected from them. Locals urged the authorities concerned to test other members of his family for Covid-19.