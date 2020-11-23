Nine test corona positive

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Nine more people, including two female students of a medical college, tested positive for coronavirus. With the addition of new nine cases the total strength of COVID-19 patients has risen to 1,332. Darsman, 24, and Saba Ashraf, 23, residents of Sheikh Zayed Medical College's girls hostel, were tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, some 66 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus this month.