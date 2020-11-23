Putin not ready to recognise Biden as US president

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any US leader, but still isn’t ready to recognise the election victory of Joe Biden, foreign media reported.

“We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people,” Putin said on Russian state TV Sunday. “But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognised by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.”

The comments are some of the most detailed since the election from Putin.

Putin described the Kremlin’s decision not to congratulate Biden as “a formality” with no ulterior motives. When asked if the move could damage US-Russia relations, he said: “there’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined.”