Veena Malik files complaint at FIA’s cybercrime wing over audio leak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani actress Veena Malik has said she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against a social media campaign that was tarnishing her reputation.

The revelation from the actress came a few days after an audio clip started doing the rounds on the internet in which the actress allegedly threatens her former husband Asad Khattak, Geo News reported.

Asad Khattak has alleged that the audio clip is indeed of his conversation with Veena Malik in which she threatened and abused him. However, the Pakistani actress alleges that a social media campaign to tarnish her image has been launched against her.

“DG FIA cybercrime has registered the case,” she said. “A campaign is being run against me on social media. I demand action be taken against blackmailing, slander and false allegations against me (doing the rounds on social media).”

Reacting to his former wife’s comments, Asad Khattak said that he too had written a letter to the FIA on October 27 concerning his children.

“I wrote to the FIA to inquire about my children’s Pakistani passports,” he said. “I told them in the letter that my children were kidnapped from Dubai. I haven’t received a response yet,” he added.

Veena Malik and Asad Khattak have been involved in a bitter public spat ever since their divorce. Asad Khattak has claimed that Veena “kidnapped” their children from Dubai and took them to Pakistan where she is keeping them at an “undisclosed” location. after an audio clip started doing the rounds on the internet in which the actress allegedly threatens her former husband Asad Khattak, Geo News reported.

Asad Khattak has alleged that the audio clip is indeed of his conversation with Veena Malik in which she threatened and abused him. However, the Pakistani actress alleges that a social media campaign to tarnish her image has been launched against her.

“DG FIA cybercrime has registered the case,” she said. “A campaign is being run against me on social media. I demand action be taken against blackmailing, slander and false allegations against me (doing the rounds on social media).”

Reacting to his former wife’s comments, Asad Khattak said that he too had written a letter to the FIA on October 27 concerning his children.

“I wrote to the FIA to inquire about my children’s Pakistani passports,” he said. “I told them in the letter that my children were kidnapped from Dubai. I haven’t received a response yet,” he added.

Veena Malik and Asad Khattak have been involved in a bitter public spat ever since their divorce. Asad Khattak has claimed that Veena “kidnapped” their children from Dubai and took them to Pakistan where she is keeping them at an “undisclosed” location.