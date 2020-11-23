Punjab CM inaugurates Insaf Medicine Cards

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Insaf Medicine Card in a ceremony held at CM's office Sunday.

The chief minister distributed Insaf Medicine Card among the patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Information and other officials concerned were also present on this occasion.

Usman Buzdar said that under Insaf Medicine Card, project of providing free-of-cost medicines to Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients had been started.

In the first phase of this project, free medicines will be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 Hepatitis and 70,047 TB patients. A simple procedure has been adopted to facilitate the patients.

Under this procedure, patient will be biometrically verified along with the original ID card from his Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital concerned. Completion of this procedure and after the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued to the patient. The patient will be able to take free medicines from the centre concerned. The government is heading towards its goal of establishing the state like Madina and projects like Punjab Ehsas Programme, Sehat Insaf Card and now Insaf Medicine Card is proof of this fact, the chief minister added. The chief minister directed to establish separate desks for Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients. A total of 174,882 patients in 36 districts of Punjab will receive Insaf Medicine Cards. The chief minister thanked Allah Almighty for giving him a chance of serving ailing humanity. The day is not far when every citizen of Punjab will have access to free treatment in public sector hospitals, this is our commitment, the CM asserted.