Complicated heart surgery of minor boy successfully conducted at NICVD TM Khan

HYDERABAD: A complicated heart surgery at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Tando Muhammad Khan saved life of one year old boy.

The Pediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Tando Muhammad Khan performed a complicated BT Shunt surgery to save the life of a one-year-old boy.

The team of Cardiac Surgeons led by Dr Saad Bader (Paeds Cardiac Surgeon) along with paeds cardiologist Dr Hussain Bux and anesthesiologist Dr Kamal performed the complicated heart surgery.

The doctors said the boy was brought to NICVD TMK in critical condition at late night hours with cyanotic congenital heart disease and his oxygen saturation was less than 20%. After performing complicated surgery the boy revived successfully.

The doctors further added that they performed the surgery with full expertise and saved the life of the boy.

The boy is still at hospital and recovering quickly. Appreciating NICVD’s pediatric team, Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar said that this was a huge achievement of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to save baby’s life. It is our motto to provide state of the art services to patients at their doorstep.