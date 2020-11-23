close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
November 23, 2020

Headmaster killed in aerial firing

November 23, 2020

GHAZI: Despite a strict ban on celebratory firing in the Hazara division, a headmaster of the local primary school, Sunday lost his life by aerial firing during a marriage ceremony at Ghazi.

According to the police, an unknown person started aerial firing during the marriage ceremony of police employees Qaisar Shah’s son.As a result, Omer Rehman, headmaster of local primary school received number of bullets and died on the spot.

Police registered a case against an unknown person under section302. Later the body of the ill-fated headmaster handed over to the family.

