Mon Nov 23, 2020
November 23, 2020

3 killed in road accident

November 23, 2020

FAISALABAD: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 17-year-old Aneesalong with

12-year-old Ayan sons of Iftikhar and 14-year-old Ahmad son of Imranwas going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trailernear Sahianwala Bridge at Express Way due to over speed.As a result, all the three motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies had been shifted to the mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

