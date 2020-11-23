3 killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 17-year-old Aneesalong with
12-year-old Ayan sons of Iftikhar and 14-year-old Ahmad son of Imranwas going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trailernear Sahianwala Bridge at Express Way due to over speed.As a result, all the three motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies had been shifted to the mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.