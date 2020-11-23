PDM endangering lives by holding ‘jalsas’ amid corona threat: Firdous Ashiq Awan

GUJRANWALA: Punjab chief minister’s special assistant on information and culture Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM is playing with the lives of the people by holding ‘jalsas’ despite a serious threat of COVID-19.

She said this while addressing the PTI workers here. The government is not afraid of PDM’s campaign, but it is a time to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should make efforts in saving the lives of citizens instead of putting masses lives at stake. She further said in Gujranwala only one family has occupied the local politics for long but the PTI government would get rid of family politics in the city. She said the decision of chief minister to celebrate Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen week was welcomed by every sect. On the violation of SOPs, she said, “I am sorry our workers also ignored corona SOPs”. These SOPs must be strictly followed by everyone including government and the opposition, she added.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that every Muslim loves his beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than anything else in the world, and is ever ready to sacrifice even his life for protecting his dignity.

These views were expressed by her while addressing the closing ceremonies, organised at Kamoke, Muridke, Gujranwala, Daska and Sialkot on the last day of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week, according to a handout. She said that the government observed the week not for any political or personal interest or benefit but for the sake of Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), who is a source of guidance for the entire humanity.

She said that the dedication, passion and love with which the people of

Punjab celebrated Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week had no precedent in the history.

“I congratulate Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his entire team for paying homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in such a wonderful manner,” she added.

She said that one week is not enough to describe the greatness of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a mercy for mankind. She said that the remembrance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a way to get the blessings of Allah Almighty and a source of forgiveness and salvation for all of us in this world and the world hereafter. She said that different activities were organised by the provincial government including Mehil-e-Milad, Naat and Qirat competition, Naatia

Musharia, Ulema Mushaikh conference, calligraphy exhibition, quiz and debate competitions, Mehfil-e-Samaa, etc. in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil Alameen week across the province.