Swati alleges PML-N’s Capt Safdar has huge assets

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati has alleged that former Member National Assembly Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar has huge assets in his family and other people’s names.

He told reporters on Sunday that he had moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with Safdar’s alleged assets details to take him to justice for his alleged corruption.

The federal minister said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law was building a mega mansion at posh Ghazikot Township.

Swati claimed he could prove at any forum in whose names Safdar has kept his alleged illegally gotten property. He said he had brought his then federal cabinet’s colleague in the Pakistan People’s Party government, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, to justice for allegedly embezzling pilgrims money and he would not spare Safdar for the alleged plunder. “I ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to punish me and sack me from the cabinet if whatever I have pointed out about Safdar’s corruption I couldn’t prove it at any legal forum,” Swati challenged. Meanwhile, refuting all the allegations levelled by Swati against his brother, Mohammad Safdar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mohammad Sajjad said the NAB had visited the town thrice to find illegal assets of Safdar but miserably failed.

“I don’t want to respond to the allegations levelled by Swati as he [Swati] couldn’t even construct his native village’s roads but Safdar spread a network of the mega development projects across the Oghi Tehsil,” said Sajjad.

Man killed in

road accident

A forest guard was killed and another three sustained critical injuries when a passenger pickup vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Arbora area of the Oghi Tehsil on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying passengers was on its way to Oghi from Mansehra when the driver, while negotiating a steep turn, lost control over the steering wheel as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one Abdul Manan, stated to be a guard in the Forest Department, dead. The driver Mohammad Riaz and two other passengers, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex hospital in Abbottabad.

Labourers without wages for six months Hundreds of labourers working at various projects being executed under the Billion Tree Tsunami are without wages for the last six months.

“The labourers working at nurseries in Konsh, Siran valleys and other parts of district are without wages for the last six months and despite taking up this issue at the appropriate forum, it couldn’t be settled,” one Taj Mohammad Shah, told reporters in Battal on Sunday. A group of affected labourers led by Taj Mohammad Shah told reporters that they were facing financial problems because of the delay in release of their wages. “The shopkeepers have refused to give us essential goods on credit as they demanded their previous dues,” said Shah.

He said that in some cases those who inducted labourers by assuring them that they would be paid are now being visited by labourers demanding wages. “We have knocked every possible government forum to get our wages but now it seems our dues wouldn’t be released until we would hold a hunger strike camp,” said Shah.