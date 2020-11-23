Grand reunion organised in Bara

BARA: Khadim Ul Khalaq Foundation (KKF) conducted a one-day grand reunion of its trained volunteers under the theme of “Promoting Peace Through Critical Thinking” in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Around 200 students from seven schools participated in the reunion at the Government Higher Secondary School Kohi Sher Haider. Speakers on the occasion highlighted the role of youths, peace and education in promoting peace in the region, particularly the role of youths in countering militant narrative. They also discussed preventing young people from joining militant organisations.