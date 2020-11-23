close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 23, 2020

BRT suspends service

BR
Bureau report
November 23, 2020

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Sunday afternoon suspended the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service due to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in the provincial capital. The TransPeshawar in a press release said that the company decided to suspend the operations temporarily until tonight. “All BRT services shall resume tomorrow at 6am on a regular basis,” it added.

