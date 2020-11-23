BRT suspends service

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Sunday afternoon suspended the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service due to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in the provincial capital. The TransPeshawar in a press release said that the company decided to suspend the operations temporarily until tonight. “All BRT services shall resume tomorrow at 6am on a regular basis,” it added.