KP CM wants higher education department restructured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered the restructuring of the Higher Education Department and directed the authorities concerned to submit feasible proposals in this respect while also stressing the need for re-structuring Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

He also further directed the authorities of the Higher Education Department to complete the appointment process of vice chancellors to public sector universities where such posts are vacant across the province in one-month time period. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, senior officials of ETEA and others attended the meeting. The chief minister termed the ETEA as a credible testing agency of the provincial government regarding testing for recruitments in government departments and admissions in educational institutions and said that capacity of ETEA would be enhanced on priority basis and all the required resources would be provided to ETEA for the purpose.