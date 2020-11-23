Calvert-Lewin powers Everton to win, United overcome West Brom

LONDON: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored after just 42 seconds as Everton ended their losing run with a 3-2 win at Fulham.Calvert-Lewin maintained his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead inside a minute at Craven Cottage.Bobby Decordova-Reid equalised for Fulham, but England striker Calvert-Lewin netted again and Abdoulaye Doucoure got Everton’s third before half-time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit in the second half, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games.

Everton made the perfect start when Richarlison advanced into the Fulham area before whipping over a low cross that Calvert-Lewin bundled in for 12th goal of the season.

Fulham equalised in the 15th minute when Tom Cairney’s pass picked out Decordova-Reid and he eased clear of Yerry Mina to fire in.

Everton hit back as Calvert-Lewin netted again in the 29th minute from Lucas Digne’ cross.

Digne was the provider once more in the 35th minute when his cross was headed home by Doucoure.

Ben Godfrey gave away a 68th minute penalty with a trip on Loftus-Cheek.

Ademola Lookman had missed embarrassingly from the spot against West Ham in Fulham’s previous game, so Ivan Cavaleiro stepped up, but the winger slipped as he took his kick and the ball flew high over the bar.

Loftus-Cheek got one back in the 70th minute when he met Lookman’s pass with a shot that deflected in off Mina.

Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone after their third defeat in four games.Bottom of the table Sheffield United’s wait for their first win this season goes on after they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side have lost eight of their nine league games, shattering the feelgood factor after last season’s impressive first campaign back in the top-flight.

Sebastien Haller broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first goal since September.

When Pablo Fornals’ blocked effort ricocheted to Haller just outside the area, the Ivory Coast striker unleashed a fierce shot that flashed into the roof of the net.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United have the quality to do “much better” after his twice-taken penalty saw off lowly West Brom 1-0 to end a run of six games without a Premier League win at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder got a second chance after Sam Johnstone had saved his first spot-kick, but came off his line in doing so.United also got a break at the other end moments earlier when a penalty given for a foul by Fernandes on Conor Gallagher was overturned after a VAR review.

“First it was very important to win the game, not because it’s the first win at Old Trafford, but because we need the points,” Fernandes told BT Sport.

“We can do much better, we have the qualities to do much better.”

Just as in United’s Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain last month, Fernandes made the most of his reprieve of seeing his first spot-kick saved after the goalkeeper came off his line.

But he was still frustrated at missing a third penalty this season, albeit two were retaken, after a perfect record with his first 10 for United.

“Ok, I scored the second one but I need to score the first one,” added Fernandes.

Victory moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men up to ninth and within seven points of early pace-setters Tottenham with a game in hand.

However, there was little to appease the unease over where the Red Devils are going under Solskjaer as West Brom threatened to collect their first league win since returning to the top flight.

West Brom have now scored just once in their last six games, but Slaven Bilic was left fuming at the game changing decision not to award his side a penalty early in the second half.

Fernandes looked to have caught Gallagher inside the area when referee David Coote pointed to the spot.

But he infuriated Bilic by overturning the call after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.