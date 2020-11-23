Saudi Arabia confident of ‘friendly’ ties with Biden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects no major change in its relationship with the US under Joe Biden, a senior official told CNN, despite the president-elect pledging to turn the kingdom into a "pariah".

Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has appeared wary of Biden after he promised a stern stance against the kingdom for its human rights failings. But Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, dismissed the notion.

"We deal with the president of the United States as a friend, whether he´s Republican or Democrat," Jubeir told CNN, in an interview released over the weekend. "President-elect Biden has been in the (US) Senate for 35 years, he has tremendous experience... I don´t expect that there´s going to be major change in terms of America´s foreign policy." The comment comes as Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 leaders´ summit this weekend, a first for an Arab nation, while global campaigners seek to draw attention to the kingdom´s human rights record.

Saudi Arabia has largely escaped US censure under Trump, who along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has enjoyed a personal rapport with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom´s de facto ruler.

That could leave the crown prince isolated amid economic challenges that imperil his reform agenda, a grinding war in neighbouring Yemen and pockets of domestic opposition to his rule. During his election campaign, Biden threatened to make Saudi Arabia "the pariah that they are".