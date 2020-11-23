US exits ‘Open Skies’ treaty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The US said it formally left the Open Skies defence treaty on Sunday, one of several international agreements Washington has exited under President Donald Trump.
Open Skies was agreed just after the Cold War to allow signatories to avoid nasty surprises or unfounded suspicions by monitoring rival militaries. But Trump said in May that Moscow had not stuck to its commitments under the pact, which was designed to improve confidence between the superpowers.