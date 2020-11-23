Wahab Choice stages upset, favourite Samsa wins cup

LAHORE: Wahab Choice staged a grand upset and favourite pony Samsa ignited the Lahore Race Course with a dream run to win the Sheikh Sajjad Hassan Memorial Cup on Sunday.

In the opening race which was the Conflict Plate, Bright Bomber overran the desires of favourite Jogaani and all others to win the first position. Jogaani got the second place with Finisher finishing third.

The second race too had an upset, produced by Punjabi Munda. Lucky Time was second and favourite After Hero was third.

In the third race, there was yet another upset, recorded by Surkhab. Favourite Prince Of Multan and Ayobia Princess were second and third, respectively.

In the fourth race, Wahab Choice went full throttle to earn the biggest upset win of the day. Khan Jee was second when everyone was expecting it to win.

In the fifth cup race, Samsa did not disappoint the pundits and its owners and won the race with ease. But the second place won by Taksim Square was out of the book. Gun Metal with expectations for a second place was pushed to the third position.

Exceptional One registered yet another upset of the day by winning the sixth race ahead of favourite Fair Beauty, which was second. Pockets pocketed the third place.

The seventh race was taken by favourite Rapunzel Beauty but the horse on fluke Your Flame In Me jumped to second spot and the third place was claimed surprisingly by Welldone Pakistan.

In the eighth race of the day, both the first two positions were taken by unknown horses. Famous One got famous with an exceptional performance while Malika Princess surprised by being second. However, Manthaar as expected was third.

Ibram Prince stunned everyone by winning the final race of the day, while Perwaz-e-Hassan slipped to second place.